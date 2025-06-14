Keeping the talent happy

At that time he already knew what football's revenue share was going to be.

It created some confusion and even some consternation, but Swinney was referencing something specific.

Last fall, Dabo Swinney created a bit of a sensation with his "We'll have more money than anybody!" decree on the topic of the coming revenue-share era.

Many schools are going to follow the breakdown of the House settlement's allocation, which is proportional to the revenue drivers: 75 percent to football, 15 percent to men's basketball, 5 percent to women's basketball, and 5 percent to all other Olympic sports.

Clemson committed to going way higher for football: 86 percent, as we've shared with you in recent months.

Of course that invites a host of questions, including some natural concerns Brad Brownell probably has with getting 11 percent instead of the supposedly standard 15 percent.

And also including just how out of control the over-the-cap world could get if NIL's regulatory process isn't effective.

Yet it's still a big statement for Clemson to allocate that much to football.

And the allocation probably already paid dividends in the splendid record of retention from the 2024 roster.