As Clemson draws closer to its huge official visit weekend next Friday, our Sam Spiegelman has new details to report on one of the Tigers' official visitors - four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville, N.C. And the news is quite encouraging for the Tigers.

Rivals.com bills Griffin-Haynes (6-6, 235) 17th nationally among defensive end prospects and 169th overall regardless of position.

