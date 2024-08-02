Young (6-0, 175), ranked No. 141 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School four-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr . has announced for the Tigers. Young had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has scored its second commitment for the next recruiting class.

The NCAA contact period closed Wednesday, and Young capped the weeklong travel window by visiting Clemson with his parents and younger sister.

That sealed the deal, prompting Young to go ahead and make the move rather than waiting until his birthday Dec. 12 to choose his school, as planned.

He made his way twice to Tennessee at the start of the summer and also traveled to Virginia Tech. Miami attracted him last weekend, wherein he was offered.

Clemson has long been involved with Young.

He competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp before entering high school and was brought in for a game that fall. The Tigers then had him in town for their underclassmen day in the spring of 2023.

Young returned for the Florida State game last season.

He spent his freshman year at Webb School before transferring to Brentwood Academy as a sophomore. A return to Webb School occurred in the offseason.

Clemson also had to discern to what position Young profiled for college.