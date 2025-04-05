Offense defeats defense 33-15 in Clemson spring game

Instead of its typical split-squad scrimmage, Clemson utilized an offense vs. defense format with a special scoring system for the defense. While offensive scoring was tabulated by traditional means, the defense could score via takeaways or fourth-down stops (3 points), missed placekicks by the offense (3 points for missed FG, 1 point for missed PAT), two-point conversion stops (2 points), three-and-outs (1 point) or standard defensive scoring (7 points for a defensive touchdown & PAT, and 2 points for a safety).

CLEMSON -- In his first contest in Death Valley, transfer wide receiver Tristan Smith caught five passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in leading Clemson’s offense to a 33-15 victory over the defense in the 2025 Spring Game on Saturday.

David Eziomume paced the rushing attack with 11 attempts for 69 yards, including a 30-yard scoring run to help seal the victory for the offense.

Clemson’s defense produced three takeaways, including interceptions by Khalil Barnes, Tyler Venables and Joe Wilkinson. The unit recorded four sacks, led by Jahiem Lawson, who recorded two in the contest.

The defense opened the scoring with a fourth-down stop on a pass breakup by Branden Strozier. On the following drive, Barnes intercepted a pass from Cade Klubnik to advance the defense’s lead to 6-0. To wrap up the first quarter, the offense moved 88 yards in 12 plays to cut the score to 6-3 on a field goal by Nolan Hauser.

The offense came out strong in the second quarter when freshmen Chris Denson and Gideon Davidson helped lead a 75-yard, 12-play drive that ended with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Peyton Streko. Hauser made a 37-yard field goal on the following 75-yard, 10-play drive to extend the offense’s lead to 13-6.

With 1:45 left in the first half, the defense fought back with a three-and-out, but the offense responded with another Hauser field goal to push the score to 16-7 at the half.

The defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter to pull the score to 16-9, and early in the fourth quarter, Venables intercepted a pass from Trent Pearman to narrow the score to 16-12. The offense responded with the 30-yard rushing touchdown by Eziomume. Robert Gunn III tacked on the PAT to make the score 23-12.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

With 7:19 remaining in the game, Pearman connected with Smith for a 72-yard passing touchdown, as the Southeast Missouri State transfer spun to high-point the throw along the sideline before racing into the end zone for a 30-12 offensive advantage.

Wilkinson intercepted a Cade Trotter pass in the fourth quarter to account for the defense’s final three points. The offense scored the final points of its victory on a 27-yard Gunn field goal to push the final margin to 33-15.

Our off topics forum

The game was the culmination of Clemson’s 15-session spring practice window as the Tigers now turn their attention to the team’s nationally anticipated season opener against LSU on Saturday, Aug. 30. Including the contest against LSU, four of Clemson’s seven home games at Memorial Stadium in 2025 will come against opponents who won at least nine games a year ago.