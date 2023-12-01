A very busy day today on the Clemson coaching search front as well as the NCAA Portal front.

We've talked to additional sources on the leading candidate to succeed Thomas Austin as Clemson's offensive line coach and have new intel to share.

Meanwhile there have been extensive talks internally with one key Clemson player who has been considering entering the portal. More on that as well as what we are hearing on Antonio Williams and Will Shipley as of Friday afternoon.

As for Dabo Swinney? The head coach has left the state to recruit and we are told he is not traveling alone. We have the details on that front as well.

FRIDAY P.M. COACHING SEARCH & PORTAL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

****************************************

For a very limited time, get 50% OFF year one of your subscription at Tigerillustrated.com!

Simply go HERE to sign up for your discounted subscription!

Also makes for a fantastic gift idea!

Offer expires Dec. 3.

PROMO CODE: CLEMCOACHES