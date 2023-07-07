The second in a succession of Clemson offensive line targets comes off the board today.

Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban four-star William Satterwhite is set to announce his college choice this afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m.

Satterwhite (6-4, 300), ranked No. 113 nationally by Rivals.com, has Clemson and Tennessee as his finalists. He also had offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan and Auburn among others.

Clemson held the advantage over Tennessee going into the summer. Per our sources, this one was then a toss-up coming out of the Vols' official visit at the end of June.