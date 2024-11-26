Published Nov 26, 2024
Clemson jumps to No. 12 in CFP rankings
CLEMSON -- Clemson (9-2, 7-1) took another step forward in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Clemson moved up to No. 12 in the committee's latest rankings. The Tigers were ranked No. 17 in last week’s poll.

The Tigers have two more days of practice this week before hosting rival South Carolina (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday at noon. The Gamecocks moved up to No. 15 in Tuesday night's CFP rankings.

