DENSON COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson has scored its quarterback for this recruiting class, and he checks a lot of the boxes that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has idealized.
Plant City (Fla.) dual-threat Chris Denson, a Coastal Carolina commitment, has announced his flip to Clemson. Tigerillustrated.com unveiled the development to subscribers earlier Tuesday morning.
Denson (6-2, 190) committed to the Chanticleers in April over offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota, South Florida, Arkansas State and North Dakota State.
His profile would gain traction into the summer. But it was an impressive senior season that drew Florida State and Notre Dame to consider him as an option this fall before both settled on flipping other names.
The Irish instead pulled off nabbing Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick four-star Blake Hebert from Clemson's commitment list in mid-October.
The Tigers then reached out to Denson earlier this month to begin their evaluation.
They liked what they saw and gradually learned.
Then offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was on hand Friday night as Denson rushed for 235 yards and a score while throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-25 playoff loss to West Orange.
As a senior, the left-hander threw for 2,334 yards and 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions, completing 65 percent of his passes. Denson also rushed for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Plant City product is a dual-threat with the penchant for escaping and creating and an accurate passer who can proceed through reads; also a good leader by numerous accounts.
Clemson's staff found conviction in his upside and potential.
And thus the Tigers have their quarterback eight days out from the early signing period.
This also marks the third flip Clemson has conducted over the last two months, along with Makhi Williams-Lee (N.C. State) and Gavin Blanchard (UCF).
CLEMSON'S 2025 VERBAL COMMITMENTS
1. (RB) Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) Lynchburg, Va.
2. (OL) Easton Ware (6-5, 285) Lynchburg, Va.
3. (TE) Logan Brooking (6-4, 235) Savannah, Ga.
4. (WR) JuJu Preston (6-0, 175) Woodbridge, Va.
5. (DL) Amare Adams (6-4, 285) Florence, S.C.
6. (ATH) Marquise Henderson (5-10, 170) Honea Path, S.C.
7. (DL) Ari Watford (6-5, 235) Norfolk, Va.
8. (OL) Braydon Jacobs (6-7, 320) Buford, Ga.
9. (OL) Rowan Byrne (6-6, 305) New Rochelle, N.Y.
10. (LB) Logan Anderson (6-2, 223) Fyffe, Ala.
11. (DL) Makhi Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) Atlanta, Ga.
12. (OL) Gavin Blanchard (6-3, 300) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
13. (DB) Jordan Young (6-0, 180) Monroe, N.C.
14. (QB) Chris Denson (6-2, 190) Plant City, Fla.
