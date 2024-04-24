In a game that lasted five hours and 30 minutes, the Bulldogs improved to 30-10, while the Tigers dropped to 32-8.

ATHENS, Ga. -- Paul Toetz scored on a wild pitch with one out in the 15th inning in No. 17 Georgia’s 4-3 win over No. 4 Clemson at Foley Field on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the second inning on Toetz’s two-out single, then Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-out, two-run triple in the third inning.

Cam Cannarella led off the fourth inning with his seventh homer of the year.

In the seventh inning, Corey Collins hit a run-scoring single to cut Clemson’s lead in half, then Collins blooped a one-out single in the ninth inning to tie the score. Alden Mathes’ throw to the plate on the play retired Charlie Condon to extend the game.

In the 15th inning, the Bulldogs took advantage of two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with one out. Then an errant pitch allowed Toetz to score the walkoff run.

Chandler Marsh (1-0) earned the win, while Chance Fitzgerald (0-1) suffered the loss. Ten Tiger pitchers combined to allow just three earned runs and eight hits, all singles.

Billy Barlow (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Drew Titsworth (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K), Reed Garris (1.0 IP, 2 BB), Jacob McGovern (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K), Lucas Mahlstedt (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Austin Gordon (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Nick Clayton (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K), Joe Allen (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) and Rocco Reid (0 IP, 1 BF) joined Fitzgerald in receiving relief work.

The Tigers travel to Louisville for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.