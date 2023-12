Clemson's coaching search rolls on this weekend with the offensive line and defensive ends positions remaining vacant following the departures of Thomas Austin and Lemanski Hall.

Late Saturday morning after talking with multiple sources, Tigerillustrated.com has major news to deliver as we have now confirmed details on a leading candidate for Clemson's vacated defensive ends coaching position.

LEADING CANDIDATE EMERGES FOR DEFENSIVE ENDS COACHING JOB (For subscribers-only)

