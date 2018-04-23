THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
1. One could argue we’ve just witnessed the most prolific spree of commitments in the Dabo Swinney era.
With the public pick-up of Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones on Friday night, Clemson ran its total to six pledges in an eight-day span, as triggered by its spring game weekend.
Last year’s class took the Noah’s arc approach and came aboard bundled at least in pairs; 11 of the 17 committed in back-to-back fashion.
The Tigers have had momentous spurts over the last decade. But none quite the volume and magnitude of this past week.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news