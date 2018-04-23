THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. One could argue we’ve just witnessed the most prolific spree of commitments in the Dabo Swinney era.

With the public pick-up of Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones on Friday night, Clemson ran its total to six pledges in an eight-day span, as triggered by its spring game weekend.

Last year’s class took the Noah’s arc approach and came aboard bundled at least in pairs; 11 of the 17 committed in back-to-back fashion.

The Tigers have had momentous spurts over the last decade. But none quite the volume and magnitude of this past week.