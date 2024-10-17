BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We have details on a Georgia prospect who is headed back to Clemson's campus this weekend. He has been under evaluation at multiple positions by Clemson's staff.

And some behind-the-scenes recruiting intel on Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and Andre Greene Jr. involving Virginia head coach Tony Elliott you may be interested in.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**********************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!