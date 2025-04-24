Long night for No. 2 Clemson in Raleigh, as Tigers drop series opener 14-4

The Wolfpack, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their fifth game in a row, improved to 28-12 overall and 13-6 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 36-8 overall and 13-6 in ACC play. The game lasted eight innings due to the 10-run rule

RALEIGH, N.C. -- No. 25 N.C. State scored in each of the first six innings and Brayden Fraasman went 5-for-5 with two homers and seven RBIs in the Wolfpack’s 14-4 victory over No. 2 Clemson in eight innings at Doak Field on Thursday night.

Collin Priest belted a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the first inning, then the Wolfpack responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by Fraasman’s two-out, two-run single.

After the Wolfpack tacked on a run in the second inning, they scored three runs on four hits in the third inning and added a two-out run in the fourth inning to build an 8-2 lead.

Andrew Ciufo led off the top of the fifth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Jacob Jarrell lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame. After the Wolfpack scored another two-out run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Fraasman belted a solo homer in the sixth inning. Fraasman added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, then the Wolfpack plated two more runs in the frame to end the contest.

N.C. State outhit Clemson 19-7.

Anderson Nance (7-1) pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (6-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Clemson used five pitchers on the evening - Noah Samol (0.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB), Nathan Dvorsky (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Michael Gillen (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Justin LeGuernic (0.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER).

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.