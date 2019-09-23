THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. Survive and advance.

Look, Clemson is going to win more than its share of recruiting battles outright off its own merits.

Yet there’s also something to be said for taking the strategy of just not losing with specific kids, too.

The Tigers have won two national championships in three years, and odds are that with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback for this season and next, they will stay in the picture.

Our main takeaway from this past weekend’s college football action was that Clemson didn’t have to attract a star-studded guest list for the Charlotte romp in order to qualify it as a supremely successful recruiting weekend.

Several others competing for Clemson targets are doing a pretty good job of eliminating themselves from the mix.

And that’s one reason why persistence is important, and coaching staffs shouldn’t wave the white flag on a prospect at the first winds that he is thought to be leaning somewhere else.

Circumstances change, and the season typically reshapes the complexion for a vast number of recruitments both present and future.

Our publisher is fond of stock analogies. Well, Clemson has earned a spot among the steadiest dividend-yielding commodities in the market.

We just need to sit back and wait for the returns to file in.

2. The obvious target with whom this could be relevant would be Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch.