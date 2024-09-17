BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has a seat at the table for one of the nation's top offensive guard prospects following his recent campus visit.

Cartersville (Ga.) four-star lineman Bear McWhorter, who has already camped at Clemson twice, just spoke with Tigerillustrated.com about the visit where he was accompanied by his two sisters, giving us plenty of details about his time on campus and of course his recruitment.

CLEMSON NEAR THE TOP FOR FOUR-STAR LINEMAN (For subscribers-only)

**************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!