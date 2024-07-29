BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our Monday intel on Saraland (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred.

-- Our very latest on Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back Jordan Young.

-- What we are hearing on Cornelius (N.C.) Rivals100 defensive back Samari Matthews.

-- Our update on new four-star offensive line offer Bear McWhorter of Cartersville, Ga.

-- Our inside look at Clemson's scholarship numbers for this recruiting class as the month of August approaches.

-- You'll want to check out our behind-the-scenes intel on new four-star Clemson commit Logan Anderson of Fyffe, Ala.

-- And you'll enjoy the name-dropping we provide in behind-the-scenes intel from Clemson's All-In Cookout through the years.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!