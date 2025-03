BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

As multiple Clemson basketball players depart to evaluate opportunities through the NCAA Transfer Portal here on a very busy Monday, join Tigerillustrated.com Senior Writer Larry Williams and Recruiting Analyst Paul Strelow for updates, additional color, background information and much more info on departures at our members-only forum.

MONDAY PORTAL UPDATES - DISCUSSION: Chauncey Wiggins | Del Jones | Asa Thomas