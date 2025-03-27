Thursday Insider

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Earlier this week Tigerillustrated.com brought to light that Clemson's staff is bringing in a select group of underclassmen Saturday who factor prominently on its radar for when offers start getting dispensed this summer for the 2027 class.

Today we have new information to report on the weekend's upcoming event and we begin with two highly-regarded prospects from the state of North Carolina, including a player who grew up a Clemson fan.

Also, details on a Georgia prospect who will now be on Clemson's campus Saturday.

And we have a final word on a Georgia four-star prospect who attended the Tigers' Elite Retreat earlier this month.

