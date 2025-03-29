No. 3 Clemson edges No. 19 Ga. Tech 4-3, wins series

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 26-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 22-6 overall and 8-4 in ACC play.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Andrew Ciufo’s two-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run to propel No. 3 Clemson to a 4-3 victory over No. 19 Georgia Tech in the second game of a doubleheader at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday night.

Luke Gaffney flared a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Collin Priest led off the second inning with his fifth homer of the year. Gaffney produced a game-high three hits.

The Yellow Jackets scored a two-out run in the third inning on a balk.

In the eighth inning, Kyle Lodise led off with a walk and Drew Burress crushed the first pitch over the fence in left field for the go-ahead two-run homer.

In the ninth inning, Clemson loaded the bases with one out after a leadoff error. Priest was then hit-by-pitch to score the tying run. Two batters later with two outs, Ciufo reached on an infield single to score the go-ahead run.

Jarren Purify also added two hits for the Tigers.

Clemson outhit Georgia Tech 9-5.

Reed Garris (2-0) earned the win. Garris went two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and a walk while striking out three batters. Tiger starter B.J. Bailey set Tiger highs for innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (8), while he allowed just four hits. Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB) also saw action on the mound for the Tigers.

Caden Gaudette (0-1) suffered the loss, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs in two innings of work. The Yellow Jackets used seven pitchers on the evening.

The Tigers travel to North Augusta, S.C. to play Georgia Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Clemson will be the designated visiting team.