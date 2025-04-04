Godfrey returning to Clemson

In the transfer portal era, you can go home again. BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER! Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell has welcomed back a familiar face to bolster his frontcourt. Georgia rising senior forward R.J. Godfrey has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Or re-commitment, as the case may be. Godfrey (6-8, 230) spent his first two seasons with the Tigers before leaving last offseason in quest of a starting role. He technically got it with UGA, averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. But his presence in the lineup diminished the final six games particularly, and he averaged only 19.5 minutes per game over the course of the season. Godfrey already spent considerable time back at Clemson hanging out with friends and former teammates. So the move logically suited both sides, as the Tigers have looked to replenish their entire frontline following the departures of starters Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin along with backup center Christian Reeves and forward Myles Foster. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Godfrey supplied depth at the 4 and 5 positions during his Clemson stint, averaging 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes of per-game action as a sophomore.

R.J. Godfrey is shown here with Clemson at an NCAA Tournament practice last March. (Photo by AP)