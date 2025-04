BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Earlier Friday Clemson's basketball staff secured one of its three starters for the 2025-26 team in Utah Valley's (F/C) Carter Welling, the 2024-25 WAC Defensive Player Of The Year.

You'll love this lengthy feature where Tigerillustrated.com has a ton of additional details to release on Welling after Clemson flew under the radar to get this done and get this done relatively promptly.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON CARTER WELLING (For subscribers-only)