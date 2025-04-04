Clemson lands transfer big man Carter Welling

The Draper, Utah, native is the reigning WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Last Thursday, Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Welling (6-10, 238) as Clemson's first transfer guest to visit campus since the portal opened.

Brad Brownell has plugged his second major transfer piece into Clemson's revamped lineup.

Slashing to the basket is more of his offensive game. But he can score by post or spot-up shooting as well, and the Tigers worked quickly to add his skill and motor to their vacant frontcourt.

Welling averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a sophomore at Utah Valley, which won the WAC regular season crown.

He spent his first college year at UC Irvine.

Clemson is seeking to fill its starting center and 4-forward positions with the departures of Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin, and it made the frontcourt the priority once the portal opened last week.

So to get that done in short order by netting Welling following Wednesday's acquisition of highly-ranked (F/C) Nick Davidson of Nevada is an absolute coup by Brownell and staff.

Per our sources, the Tigers see a lot of Schieffelin in Welling's game as far as the energy and motor injected into the identity when he's on the floor..

With four transfer exits paired with four senior departures, Brownell entered the offseason with work to do in order to fill out the newly expanded 15-man roster.

Welling will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and gives the Tigers a ninth scholarship player heading into next season.

Clemson figures to bring in as many as four new starters in replenishing the lineup.

As we have informed subscribers, former Clemson post player R.J. Godrey's return from Georgia is also very much on the table. Timing is everything.

We believe Clemson's staff will also seek a couple of perimeter options.

But the toughest needs to address have now already been met, and it's hard to imagine a better start.



