Nationally regarded Nick Davidson picks Clemson

He cited five finalists earlier this week: Clemson, Virginia, Texas, Notre Dame and Washington.

More than 30 schools reportedly reached out to him upon his transfer news, including Kentucky, UNC, Arizona, St. John's, Louisville, Notre Dame, Purdue, Illinois, Texas Tech, Missouri, USC, Stanford and Ohio State.

Davidson (6-10, 238) is universally heralded as one of the top 10-15 transfer options in the portal.

Nevada forward/center Nick Davidson has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Brad Brownell has scored plenty of significant transfer victories before. This one has to rank toward the top in recruiting wins.

Clemson wasn't listed among the leading candidates for him by national voices.

But the staff got in deep quickly, and Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Thursday that he would be making a two-night stay into the weekend as the first suitor to attract him to campus.

He subsequently took an official visit to Virginia as well, while Texas specifically made a run at him over the last several days, per our intel.

The second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks as a redshirt junior while shooting 50 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

For what it's worth, Davidson's youngest brother, Blake, signed with Nevada but received a release from his letter-of-intent when Nick hit the transfer wire.

Clemson is seeking to fill its starting center and 4-forward positions with the departures of Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin.

With four transfer exits paired with four senior departures, Brownell entered the offseason with work to do in order to fill out the newly expanded 15-man roster.

Clemson figures to bring in as many as four new starters in replenishing the lineup.

Davidson gives the Tigers a seventh scholarship player.

We believe Clemson will seek one if not probably two more frontcourt players to pair with a couple of perimeter options.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Davidson and his recruitment in our Monday Insider.