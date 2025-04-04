BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Our Friday update on Charlotte (N.C.) four-star wide receiver and longtime Clemson target Gordon Sellars ahead of his campus visit tomorrow.

Further details on additional recruiting visitors for Saturday's spring game. And we have intel on prospects visiting other campuses throughout the weekend.

Also, info on a notable recruiting event we are keeping an eye on this weekend after Clemson's spring game.

Finally, we discuss the spotlight being more immediately centered on Clemson basketball's next transfer portal move, as we await a public announcement from Utah Valley (F/C) target Carter Welling today.

FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)