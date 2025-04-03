BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

On Wednesday morning we tried to pump the brakes on some of the panic unfolding in the wake of so many Clemson basketball exits to the transfer portal.

"It feels like we're right on schedule," a source told Tigerillustrated.com. "Yes, there's a large volume to work through. But we're very far ahead of many. ... We do need to land some planes over the next week. But it's right there."

Not long thereafter came the big-time commitment of Nick Davidson.

So yeah, there's been a lot going on behind the scenes that strongly pushes against the idea that things are in disarray as unproven role players jump ship.

Which brings us to the present.

THURSDAY TRANSFER PORTAL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)