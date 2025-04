BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Nevada rising senior forward/center Nick Davidson, one of the top players in the basketball transfer portal, announced his commitment to Clemson Wednesday evening.

You'll love this lengthy feature where Tigerillustrated.com has a ton of additional details to release on Davidson, who will arrive in Clemson with two degrees already in hand.

THE BOOK ON CLEMSON's BIG PORTAL ADDITION (For subscribers-only)