No. 4 Clemson outlasts Georgia Southern 10-8

The Tigers (27-5) took advantage of five walks in the first inning to score two runs, then McCladdie reached on an infield single with two outs in the third inning to score a run.

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Collin Priest , Tryston McCladdie and Josh Paino all totaled multiple RBIs in No. 4 Clemson’s 10-8 victory over Georgia Southern at SRP Park on Tuesday night. It was Clemson’s first game at SRP Park since 2021.

In the fourth inning, Luke Odden’s two-out single off second base plated two runs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Luke Gaffney’s RBI groundout doubled Clemson’s lead, then Priest followed with a two-run single. The Eagles (17-11) responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Clemson’s lead to 6-4.

In the eighth inning, Paino drilled a three-run triple to extend the Tiger lead and Andrew Ciufo followed with a suicide squeeze bunt to score Paino.

Georgia Southern outhit Clemson 11-8.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win by pitching 1.2 innings in relief, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 0.2 innings to record his ninth save of the year. Clemson used seven pitchers on the evening. Talan Bell (3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K) got the start, while Noah Samol (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Hudson Lee (O IP, 1 BB), Reed Garris (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) and Chance Fitzgerald (1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) joined Allen and Mahlstedt in relief work.

Eagle starter Thomas Burke (0-1) suffered the loss.

Our off topics forum

The Tigers travel to California for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.