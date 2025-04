BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson's postseason negotiations with Peter Woods were reflective of the new realities of trying to retain top-shelf players. Now Woods is one of four millionaires on Clemson's football roster, and that's quite an accomplishment.

Of course Clemson's coaches wanted and needed Woods back in 2025.

But they also wanted and needed him to be better than he was in 2024.

Which brings us to the present.

IT'S A NEW DAY FOR PETER WOODS (For subscribers-only)