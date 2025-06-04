FOUR-STAR DELANEY TO CLEMSON

He also held offers from Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, Florida, UNC, N.C. State, Miami, Auburn and more.

Delaney (6-6, 290) picked the Tigers over finalists Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star Leo Delaney announced his commitment to Clemson Wednesday afternoon. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Delaney scored one of Clemson's opening half-dozen offensive line offers last summer.

The Tigers had traction as a top-two contender already, having stayed consistently involved via Luke and predecessor Thomas Austin while Clemson chased his teammate, 2025 five-star David Sanders.

But it took perseverance to pull it off.

Tennessee was long deemed the frontrunner in part because of Sanders' decision and presence.

The Vols had momentum for a while, and so did Michigan.

Clemson attracted him for a pair of spring practice visits in March, though, and that's when the needle swung.

"I love their culture," Delaney told Tigerillustrated.com at the time. "Coach (Dabo) Swinney has a program in mind that he loves. He wants to run it a certain way, and he does it different than a lot of programs out there. And he wins doing it that way, which is pretty cool."

Delaney was among the half-dozen uncommitted targets brought in for the Tigers' official visit bonanza last weekend.

That would close the deal, culminating in Delaney moving up his planned announcement from July.

Instead he delivered his public declaration on his birthday Wednesday, giving Clemson five four-stars for its offensive line class.