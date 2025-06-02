BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- This will be our most-read Monday Insider of 2025, an Insider like no other, as we take you behind the curtain of Clemson's huge official visit weekend.

-- Tigerillustrated.com has a major projection to make today and it's going to surprise almost all of our subscribers.

-- Our Monday update on Buford (Ga.) Rivals100 defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.

-- Where things stand now with five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of Loganville, Ga.

-- Our very latest on Rivals100 running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie, Ga.

-- A lot of details we think you'll find interesting on four-star wideout Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (Ariz.) following his weekend stay.

-- Our Monday update on Charlotte (N.C.) four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney.

-- You'll want to read our update on Orlando (Fla.) defensive back and former UNC commit Danny Odem who may soon pick up a four-star billing.

-- Where things stand with Norcross (Ga.) four-star edge player Dre Quinn.

-- The latest on College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive back Blake Stewart.

-- More intel on new offers that went out over the weekend, including one who is closing in on a decision.

-- And additional details on this week's Dabo Swinney Camp (both sessions).

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)