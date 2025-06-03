SWINNEY CAMP INSIDER

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Welcome to the 2025 Dabo Swinney Camp where as usual a lot of nationally-regarded prospects will spend time on Clemson's campus with Clemson's coaching staff this week.

Tigerillustrated.com's unrivaled coverage kicks off with our first camp Insider of the week.

In this edition, updates on four-stars (QB) Peyton Houston, (TE) Jaxon Dollar, (OL) Braden Wilmes, (OL) Sean Tatum, (OL) Reed Ramsier, (OL) Nate Carson, (DB) Mikhail McCreary, (WR) Naeem Burroughs, a five-star and (OL) Fletcher Turk and (DE) Ashter Ghioto.

PICTURED on the front page: Five-star quarterback and Dabo Swinney camper Elijah Haven of Baton Rouge, La.

