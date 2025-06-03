FOUR-STAR BROWN TO CLEMSON

Brown (6-0, 215), ranked No. 82 nationally by Rivals.com , announced his commitment Tuesday while on campus. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

The Tigers have kicked off their 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from Jefferson (Ga.) four-star linebacker Max Brown .

Clemson football espouses family, and it doesn't stay in the family much more than this.

"Clemson is just the kind of place you want to be," Brown told Tigerillustrated.com. "They do it right and make it feel like home."

He is the younger brother of Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Sammy Brown, a top-50 prospect a year ago.

LSU and Ole Miss offered Max two weeks ago, stacking on top of offers from Oho State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Auburn, Duke, Arkansas, Louisville and Georgia Tech among others.

He took visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech in the spring.

But Brown has been a frequent guest at Clemson, and not just because of his brother.

Both have competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp for many years. Brown's parents are Furman graduates, and the initial connection to Clemson stems from his father playing for the Paladins while strength coach Joey Batson was there.

New linebackers coach Ben Boulware took charge overseeing his recruitment this spring.

Brown returned for the program's "The Underclass Experience" and accounted for the second 2027 prospect to announce a Clemson offer this past Sunday.

Tigerillustrated.com summarily issued a projection for Brown to Clemson, just as four-star running back Gideon Davidson was prepared to give his word upon netting his offer two summers ago.

Tomorrow, in fact, will mark the two-year anniversary of Sammy's public commitment.

Brown did not work out at today's Swinney Camp because of a knee injury.