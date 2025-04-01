BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Dabo Swinney created a quarterback controversy a couple weeks ago.

We're saying that with tongue in cheek because we never got the sense Swinney was making a big deal out of his public criticism of Cade Klubnik after the team's first stadium scrimmage.

It was the last practice before spring break and he said Klubnik looked like his mind was already on his trip to Cabo.

The truth is, "Cabo Cade" has looked damn good for much of the spring even though he's getting limited reps.

CABO CADE