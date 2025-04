BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke is on the move again with another four-star offensive lineman.

And this 6-7, 285-pounder was in Clemson with his mother for the first time over the weekend.

Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com to give us the very latest on the visit, his impressions of Luke, Dabo Swinney and of course details on his recruitment.

FOUR-STAR PENNSYLVANIA LINEMAN CHECKS OUT CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)