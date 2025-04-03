BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson's staff continues to closely monitor multiple four-star prospects who have taken campus visits elsewhere in the near term, notably Moultrie (Ga.) back and recent visitor Jae Lamar.

We have more on Lamar in our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, as well as four-star (RB) Carsyn Baker of Fairburn, Ga. and four-star defensive tackle Deuce Geralds of Suwanee, Ga.

Also, our final note on a four-star prospect with a connection to Clemson who made a commitment elsewhere this week.

THURSDAY EVENING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)