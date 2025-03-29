Georgia D-tackle picks Clemson

Cody becomes the 13th member of Clemson's 2026 class.

Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine high-three star defensive tackle Kameron Cody has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Clemson has added another piece to its recruiting class.

Cody (6-2, 265) picked Clemson over offers from Tennessee, LSU, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UNC, Miami and USC among others.

Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer in late January, changing the complexion of his recruitment.

UNC had just re-upped its offer under its new staff, while Virginia Tech had also jumped in. USC and Miami chucked their names into the hat a year ago.

Clemson had been aware of Cody (6-2, 265) via a notable connection. He trains under a former defensive tackle whom we can tell you played for Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason while with the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

This is the same tie that manifested in the Tigers offering Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day defensive tackle Buddy Mathis this past cycle. Mathis took an official visit with Clemson before signing with LSU over Miami.

Cody had arranged official visits with Arizona State, Indiana, UCLA, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

But it won't get to that.