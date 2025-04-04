No. 4 Clemson beats Cal 6-4

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 28-5 overall and 7-3 in the ACC. The Golden Bears dropped to 16-13 overall and 6-7 in ACC play.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Dominic Listi hit a homer in the sixth inning and the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning to propel No. 4 Clemson to a 6-4 victory over California at Stu Gordon Stadium on Friday night.

Jacob French’s two-out single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then the Golden Bears added a run in the third inning on Dominic Smaldino’s sacrifice fly.

Listi cut California’s lead in half in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his second of the year.

In the seventh inning, Listi belted a two-out, two-run double to give Clemson a 3-2 lead, then Jarren Purify followed with a run-scoring double. Purify scored on a passed ball as well.

Josh Paino grounded a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Smaldino and French both hit two-out, run-scoring singles in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cal outhit Clemson 8-7.

Aidan Knaak (5-0) earned the win by pitching a season-long 7.1 innings, allowing five hits, four runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the ninth inning to record his 10th save of the year. Reed Garris (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 K) also drew work out of the bullpen.

California starter Austin Turkington (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up five hits, five runs (one earned) and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.