With two signatures already in hand from the NCAA Transfer Portal this off-season, Clemson's staff is set to host another player from the portal in Alabama defender and former target Jeremiah Alexander (6-2, 235).

Tigerillustrated.com has more on Alexander, a former five-star recruit and teammate of Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods, in this update.

