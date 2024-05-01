BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For a while there during the open portal window, there was considerable speculation about Clemson being in danger of losing some big names.

And these weren't just rumors; we can tell you that big dogs elsewhere came after at least three of the big dogs on the Tigers' defensive line.

You don't just luck out and end up with all of them still here after yesterday's closing of the window. It requires some negotiation and some sweetening of the pot, we'd certainly assume.

But given some of the numbers we've picked up that were being thrown out there by the circling sharks from SEC country and beyond, there's certainly more to Clemson's sales pitch than just money.

When Dabo Swinney or another coach fends off some of those sharks, it doesn't make news because almost all of it unfolds behind closed doors.

Unfortunate, because this coach and people below him have scored some big retention victories during the portal era.

