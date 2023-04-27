Murphy becomes the 72nd draft pick in the Dabo Swinney era and 16th first-rounder under Swinney. Both figures are second only to Alabama head coach Nick Saban dating to the 2009 draft.

The Clemson Tigers have their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as Thursday night defensive end Myles Murphy was taken as the 28th pick overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Murphy, a native of Powder Springs, Ga., was a two-year starter for the Tigers after earning Freshman All-America honors in 2020. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 after earning second-team honors in 2021.

Before bypassing Clemson's Orange Bowl appearance to begin preparation for the draft, Murphy closed his collegiate career with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks spanning 38 games (27 starts).

Said Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney Thursday night: "I love this pick by the Cincinnati Bengals because Murphy has always been a phenomenal talent, backed it up in high school, backed up his five-star ranking at Clemson and is now a first-round pick.

"This is a steal because Murphy is not only one of the best-looking prospects in this draft class but he was also highly productive at Clemson with 18.5 sacks and a bundle of quarterback pressures as well. Georgia and Auburn were battling hard for the five-star defensive end from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove but he chose Clemson and he had a phenomenal career. He’s more than worthy of a first-round pick. My grade: A."

A member of Clemson's No. 2-ranked 2020 recruiting class, Murphy was billed five stars by Rivals.com. The network tabbed Murphy fourth nationally overall regardless of position in 2020, No. 1 overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia and first overall among strongside end prospects.

Murphy was one of five five-star rated prospects in Clemson's 2020 class, joining (DL) Bryan Bresee, (RB) Demarkcus Bowman, (QB) D.J. Uiagalelei and (LB) Trenton Simpson.

Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each year since 2003, the second-longest streak in program history.

