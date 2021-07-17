Nation's No. 78 Recruit To Clemson

Florida State was also prominently involved, while his offer sheet also included Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia and South Carolina. Clemson made the Norfolk, Va., native one of its handful of opening corner offers in June 2020 and quickly had traction. While the industry largely projected Everette as a safety, the Tigers carried conviction in him as a corner -- to which the market gradually caught up.

Everette and his parents attended Clemson's spring game as spectators in April at a time when the NCAA was prohibiting prospects from meeting with coaches. UNC and UGA emerged early this calendar year as the threats, with the Tar Heels arguably holding the lead for much of the closing months of the recruitment. Everette accompanied another IMG teammate and eventual Clemson commitment -- defensive end Jihaad Campbell -- for a two-night, midweek unofficial visit to campus early in June. He then squeezed in official visits to UGA, Florida State and UNC within a 10-day stretch to close the month. Tigerillustrated.com brought to light two weeks ago that Clemson had been picking up momentum in the recruitment.

Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette mulled nearly 30 offers before ultimately picking Clemson.