Nation's No. 78 Recruit To Clemson
One Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star commitment perhaps begets yet another.
Touted cornerback Daylen Everette has announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, an hour after safety teammate Keon Sabb disclosed his pledge.
Everette (6-1, 180), ranked No. 78 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists UNC and Georgia. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Florida State was also prominently involved, while his offer sheet also included Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia and South Carolina.
Clemson made the Norfolk, Va., native one of its handful of opening corner offers in June 2020 and quickly had traction.
While the industry largely projected Everette as a safety, the Tigers carried conviction in him as a corner -- to which the market gradually caught up.
Everette and his parents attended Clemson's spring game as spectators in April at a time when the NCAA was prohibiting prospects from meeting with coaches.
UNC and UGA emerged early this calendar year as the threats, with the Tar Heels arguably holding the lead for much of the closing months of the recruitment.
Everette accompanied another IMG teammate and eventual Clemson commitment -- defensive end Jihaad Campbell -- for a two-night, midweek unofficial visit to campus early in June.
He then squeezed in official visits to UGA, Florida State and UNC within a 10-day stretch to close the month.
Tigerillustrated.com brought to light two weeks ago that Clemson had been picking up momentum in the recruitment.
Everette becomes Clemson's 10th commitment, with all nine non-kickers rated as four-stars by the network.
He joins East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Toriano Pride in building what could be an elite cornerback class, with Mauldin (S.C.) priority four-star Clemson target Jeadyn Lukus set to reveal his college choice July 28.
Just two of the Tigers' ten commitments are in-state - (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach and (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville.
Other Clemson commitments include (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville (OH), (QB) Cade Klubnik of Austin (TX), (K) Robert Gunn of Largo (Fla.), (DB) Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake (Va.), Pride, Campbell and of course Sabb.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Everette in our Monday Insider.
