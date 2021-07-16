Friday Insider Notes
A scintillating Saturday ahead as far as Clemson recruiting drama goes.
It will be decision day for a pair of four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive backs, as safety Keon Sabb declares at 4 p.m., followed an hour later by cornerback Daylen Everette.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We have reiterated that based on our intel, we like where Clemson stands with Sabb (6-2, 195), ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com. Texas A&M, UGA, Michigan, Penn State and LSU are also among his known finalists.
