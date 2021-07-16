A scintillating Saturday ahead as far as Clemson recruiting drama goes.

It will be decision day for a pair of four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive backs, as safety Keon Sabb declares at 4 p.m., followed an hour later by cornerback Daylen Everette.

We have reiterated that based on our intel, we like where Clemson stands with Sabb (6-2, 195), ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com. Texas A&M, UGA, Michigan, Penn State and LSU are also among his known finalists.