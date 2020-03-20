News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 10:27:24 -0500') }} football Edit

National QB gets good vibes from Clemson

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson will begin surveying 2022 quarterbacks once it gets a passer in the fold for this recruiting class.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

One of the national names who has the Tigers’ attention is Middletown (Del.)’s Braden Davis, who returned to campus for an extended day visit two weeks ago.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}