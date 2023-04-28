The Eagles, who evened the series 1-1 and snapped Clemson’s 10-game winning streak in the series, improved to 29-13 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 27-17 overall and 10-10 in ACC play.

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- John West pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 11 Boston College to a 3-1 victory over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday.

West (2-3) earned the win by allowing just two hits, one run and no walks with one strikeout. Joey Ryan pitched 3.0 innings to record his third save of the year.

Tiger starter Austin Gordon (1-4) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, three runs and two walks with six strikeouts in a career-high 6.2 innings pitched.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Patrick Roche’s two-out single scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning, then Sam McNulty lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Our off topics forum

Joe Vetrano blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning, giving Boston College a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the seventh inning when Cam Cannarella scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning single.

Rob Hughes did not allow a hit or a run in 1.1 innings of relief work for the Tigers.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

SHOP NOW: Marked down Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!