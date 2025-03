BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our eyes, Clemson, with 27 wins and 18 conference victories, indeed had a singularly fantastic regular season.

The Tigers were a good team. They had memorable wins and put forth a quality, entertaining product.

Yet reality, fair and not, is that March Madness can define an entire body of work.

The last impression is the lasting impression.

And it's hard to concoct a worse way for Clemson to have gone out.

LASTING IMPRESSION (For subscribers-only)