We've got the goods on Clemson's latest offer to a four-star offensive lineman - Coatesville (Pa.)'s Maxwell Hiller, who delivered during his camp appearance over the weekend.

Hiller, who called his Clemson visit the best he's ever been on as a recruit, is billed 101st nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com.

FOUR-STAR HILLER: 'CLEMSON IS A DREAM OPPORTUNITY' (For subscribers-only)