BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson continues to have its sights set on the fastest-rising cornerback in the country - Orlando (Fla.)'s Danny Odem, who's billed 72nd nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com.

A teammate of Clemson four-star offensive line commit Chance Barclay, Odem just spoke with Tigerillustrated.com to give us the details on his Clemson official visit with his mother and uncle and of course his recruitment.

THE LATEST ON CLEMSON AND ODEM (For subscribers-only)