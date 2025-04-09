No. 3 Clemson downs Gardner-Webb 4-2

The Tigers, who won their sixth game in a row, improved to 31-5, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs dropped to 14-20.

CLEMSON -- Jacob Jarrell’s leadoff home run in the sixth inning, the first of his two long balls in the game, broke a 2-2 tie and propelled No. 3 Clemson to a 4-2 victory over Gardner-Webb at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Tigers scored two runs in the third inning, highlighted by Collin Priest’s run-scoring single. Priest and Jarrell accounted for the Tigers' only hits.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs plated a run in the fifth inning on Ryan Kennell’s two-out single, then they tied the score 2-2 later in the frame on an attempted double steal.

In the sixth inning, Jarrell lined a solo homer to give Clemson the lead.

Jarrell led off the eighth inning with another home run, his seventh of the year.

Clemson outhit Gardner-Webb 4-2.

Drew Titsworth (3-0) pitched a career-long 4.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Talan Bell (2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Joe Allen (2.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB) also saw work on the mound.

Gardner-Webb reliever Dominic Guzman (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Stanford in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.