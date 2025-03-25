No. 3 Clemson falls to No. 21 Coastal Carolina 8-2

The Chanticleers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 18-7, while the Tigers dropped to 23-4. The two teams conclude the season series in Conway on May 6.

CLEMSON -- No. 21 Coastal Carolina turned three double plays and only allowed two of 12 baserunners to score in its 8-2 victory over No. 3 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday evening.

Three-run homers by Sebastian Alexander and Blagen Pado in the third inning gave Coastal Carolina a 6-0 lead.

The Chanticleers added a run in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead, then Andrew Ciufo led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his third homer of the year.

In the top of the eighth inning, Dean Mihos lined a run-scoring double. Clemson responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly.

Both teams had just five hits apiece.

Oliver Ellison (1-1) earned the win by pitching the fifth inning.

Tiger starter Noah Samol (0-1) suffered the loss, as he allowed two hits, five earned runs, two walks and struck out three batters in 2.2 innings. The Tigers used six pitchers Tuesday, as Chayce Kieck (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB), Jackson Cole (1.0 IP), T.P. Wentworth (1.0 IP, 1 BB), Joe Allen (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K) and Luke Brown (1 IP, 2 K) also saw action.

The Tigers conclude their 16-game homestand by playing Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.