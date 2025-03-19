No. 4 Clemson beats The Citadel 11-1

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.
The game ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 21-2, while the Bulldogs fell to 11-11.
The Tigers scored six runs on five hits and three walks in the first inning. Cam Cannarella, Luke Gaffney and Dominic Listi hit run-scoring singles, and Collin Priest lined a run-scoring double.
The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on Travis Elliott’s run-scoring single.
Tryston McCladdie responded with a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Listi followed with his first homer as a Tiger to up Clemson’s lead to 10-1.
McCladdie, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, ended the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Gaffney also tied McCladdie with a game-high three hits.
Clemson outhit The Citadel 11-4.
Chance Fitzgerald (2-0) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Noah Samol (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Justin LeGuernic (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K), Hudson Lee (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K and Dion Brown (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) joined Fitzgerald in picking up relief work.
Bulldog starter Zane Davis (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on three hits in 0.1 innings pitched.
The Tigers host No. 11 Wake Forest in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.