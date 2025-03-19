No. 4 Clemson beats The Citadel 11-1

The game ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 21-2, while the Bulldogs fell to 11-11.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Tigers scored six runs on five hits and three walks in the first inning. Cam Cannarella, Luke Gaffney and Dominic Listi hit run-scoring singles, and Collin Priest lined a run-scoring double.

The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on Travis Elliott’s run-scoring single.

Tryston McCladdie responded with a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Listi followed with his first homer as a Tiger to up Clemson’s lead to 10-1.

McCladdie, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, ended the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Gaffney also tied McCladdie with a game-high three hits.

Clemson outhit The Citadel 11-4.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Chance Fitzgerald (2-0) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Noah Samol (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Justin LeGuernic (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K), Hudson Lee (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K and Dion Brown (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) joined Fitzgerald in picking up relief work.

Bulldog starter Zane Davis (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on three hits in 0.1 innings pitched.

Our off topics forum

The Tigers host No. 11 Wake Forest in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.